Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,796 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,186,000 after purchasing an additional 453,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 864.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 288,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,792,000 after purchasing an additional 258,293 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,211,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,266,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares during the last quarter.

SHV opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.47. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

