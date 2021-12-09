Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $606,000 Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

BLV opened at $103.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.57.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

