Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,848 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

