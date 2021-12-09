Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 697 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $83.69 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

