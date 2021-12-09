Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034 in the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

