Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,359.98

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,359.98 ($18.03) and traded as low as GBX 1,236.40 ($16.40). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 1,250 ($16.58), with a volume of 54,744 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.51) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 56.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,453.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,359.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

In related news, insider Michael Hayden purchased 1,910 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,507 ($19.98) per share, with a total value of £28,783.70 ($38,169.61).

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

