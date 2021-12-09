Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $104.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $114.47.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

