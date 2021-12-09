Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF (BATS:PSCX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF (BATS:PSCX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

PSCX opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04.

