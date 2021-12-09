Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $415,000 Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,421,000 after buying an additional 264,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,081,000 after purchasing an additional 362,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,822,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,815,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 57,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

