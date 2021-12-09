Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 30.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,257 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 84.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.72 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.