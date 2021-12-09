Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 346.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 287,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,639,000 after purchasing an additional 220,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 334.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 216,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 166,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

