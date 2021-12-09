Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

