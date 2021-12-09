Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post sales of $146.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.48 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $130.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $529.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.80 million to $536.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $684.68 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $761.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

PCRX stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

