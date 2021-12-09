PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PD stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $167,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $2,957,053.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.