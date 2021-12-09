PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE PD opened at $37.25 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $58.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PD. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

