PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$76.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.67 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.340-$-0.330 EPS.

PD stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.42.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $2,957,053.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

