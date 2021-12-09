Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 824 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

