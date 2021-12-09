Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.7% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 65,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $137.15 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.32. The stock has a market cap of $382.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $42,821,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,904,896 shares of company stock valued at $689,823,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.