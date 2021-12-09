Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 35.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 22,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 49.1% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,801 shares of company stock valued at $43,659,937 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $118.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

