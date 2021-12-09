Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $202.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

