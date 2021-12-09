Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 358,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 54,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $240.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.