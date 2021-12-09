Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

NYSE:T opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

