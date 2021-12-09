Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $370,006.00

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00003598 BTC on exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $888,032.67 and approximately $370,006.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00041554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

