PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.40.

Shares of PAR opened at $58.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.90. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in PAR Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

