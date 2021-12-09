Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 20,905 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 665,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $889,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 35.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 156,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 244.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 127,617 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLMN opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $414.61 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

