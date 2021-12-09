Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 4,828 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JELD-WEN worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,046 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 77,837 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

