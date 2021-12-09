Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 2,278 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $318.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.05. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.85 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.33.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.