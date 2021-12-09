Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 493 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 499.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 150.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the second quarter worth about $261,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,216 shares of company stock worth $823,950. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MODN opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

