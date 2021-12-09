Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Encore Wire worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $131.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

