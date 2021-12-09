Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.16 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $15.60 or 0.00032539 BTC on exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $48.54 million and $11.16 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.24 or 0.08592031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00059559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00078688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,944.77 or 0.99980270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,910 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

