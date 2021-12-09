Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $229.05 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,508 shares of company stock worth $60,662,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

