Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after acquiring an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,281 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,737,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,236 shares of company stock valued at $40,780,278. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $216.63 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

