Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $340.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

