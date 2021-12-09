Particl (PART) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, Particl has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for $1.87 or 0.00003780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $21.92 million and approximately $2,721.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00012837 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00073715 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.74 or 0.00635906 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,750,562 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

