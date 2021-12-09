Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGPHF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF traded up $100.00 on Thursday, hitting $1,706.00. 1,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $1,084.04 and a 52 week high of $1,833.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,687.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,662.05.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

