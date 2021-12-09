Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Down to $85.94

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.94, but opened at $80.00. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $78.52, with a volume of 7,729 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,770 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

