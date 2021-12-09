Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 1,074 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,071,000 after buying an additional 118,806 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,641,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $67.81. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

