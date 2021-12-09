Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 1,730 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in American Tower by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 30,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

American Tower stock opened at $275.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

