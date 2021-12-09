Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ashland Global by 232.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global stock opened at $105.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.42 and a 52-week high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

