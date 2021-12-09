Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

MA stock opened at $342.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $336.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

