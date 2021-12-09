Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $152.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average of $141.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

