Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $573,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $243.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

