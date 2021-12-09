Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $399.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.16 and a 200 day moving average of $368.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.