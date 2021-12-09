Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

Deere & Company stock opened at $361.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

