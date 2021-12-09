Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $322.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

