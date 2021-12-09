Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 22 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Broadcom by 500.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,633,000 after buying an additional 277,104 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $588.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $593.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $534.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.11.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

