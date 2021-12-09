Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 345 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

