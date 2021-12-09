Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 345 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 107,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

