Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 891 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,129,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 73,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 39,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 337.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

