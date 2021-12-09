Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.98. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after buying an additional 277,805 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,965,000 after buying an additional 201,351 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

